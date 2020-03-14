208,570 Shares in Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) Acquired by BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd

BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 208,570 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,867,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,765,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $331,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490,926 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 28,939,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,007,000 after purchasing an additional 564,109 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,104,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,355,000 after purchasing an additional 381,330 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Banco Bradesco during the 4th quarter valued at $86,415,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,848,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,192,000 after purchasing an additional 208,878 shares in the last quarter. 2.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group raised Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Bradesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.29.

Shares of NYSE:BBD opened at $5.20 on Friday. Banco Bradesco SA has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $10.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.21 and a 200-day moving average of $8.03. The company has a market capitalization of $41.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.85.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The bank reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Banco Bradesco SA will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.0037 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.13%.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

