13,274 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Purchased by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2020

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,863,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,031,000 after buying an additional 70,508 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,740,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,413,000 after buying an additional 328,396 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,603,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,288,000 after buying an additional 434,124 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 173.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,372,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,576,000 after buying an additional 869,387 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,228,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,172,000 after buying an additional 79,617 shares during the period.

SPEM stock opened at $30.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.84. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.41 and a fifty-two week high of $38.67.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

