48,172 Shares in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) Bought by BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd

BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 48,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Suzano by 374.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Suzano in the third quarter worth about $83,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Suzano by 4,409.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 10,406 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Suzano in the third quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Suzano in the third quarter worth about $138,000. Institutional investors own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Suzano stock opened at $6.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.95. Suzano S.A. has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $12.51.

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue paper, market pulp, and fluff pulp; and lignin and its byproducts. It also engages in the plant genetic research and development for forestry, biopower, and biofuel industries.

