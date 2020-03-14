General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Acquired by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,792 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 337.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $24.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76. General Motors has a one year low of $22.50 and a one year high of $41.90. The company has a market capitalization of $35.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.29.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $30.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GM. Bank of America lowered their price target on General Motors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Benchmark began coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on General Motors from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Story: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.