Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 4,569 SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

RWR opened at $83.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.14 and its 200 day moving average is $102.77. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $76.85 and a 12-month high of $107.88.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

