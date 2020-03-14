Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Holdings in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Prologis by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $30,812,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Prologis by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 547,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,785,000 after buying an additional 27,733 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Prologis by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 972,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,713,000 after buying an additional 17,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Prologis by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 380,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,926,000 after buying an additional 8,648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLD opened at $77.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $54.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. Prologis Inc has a 52-week low of $62.01 and a 52-week high of $99.79.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 47.23%. The firm had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prologis Inc will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 64.05%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PLD shares. Edward Jones downgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Prologis from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Prologis from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Prologis from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Prologis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.57.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

