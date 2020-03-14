Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in shares of Proto Labs by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Proto Labs by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 41,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Proto Labs by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Proto Labs by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Proto Labs by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.
PRLB stock opened at $73.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 4.97. Proto Labs Inc has a 52 week low of $69.54 and a 52 week high of $119.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.65 and its 200 day moving average is $99.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.65.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Proto Labs currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.50.
About Proto Labs
Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.
