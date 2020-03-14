3,420 Shares in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Acquired by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,156,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,197,656,000 after purchasing an additional 909,436 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 165.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,768,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $556,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347,888 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 702.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,510,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,615 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,258,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,907,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,064,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,132,000 after purchasing an additional 139,819 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $99.64 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.50 and a 1 year high of $150.55. The stock has a market cap of $54.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.36 and its 200-day moving average is $135.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CAT. Citigroup cut their target price on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut their target price on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.76.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $81,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

