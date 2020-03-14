LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) Shares Acquired by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,646 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LYB. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LYB opened at $46.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.35. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 1-year low of $42.03 and a 1-year high of $98.91.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.46 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 36.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 43.66%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from to in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.39.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and Polyolefins?Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins?Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

