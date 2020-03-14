2,072 Shares in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) Acquired by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AON. State Street Corp increased its position in AON by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,541,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,706,000 after acquiring an additional 32,700 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of AON by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,786,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,205,269,000 after purchasing an additional 17,478 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,437,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,356,000 after purchasing an additional 342,904 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AON by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,126,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,626,000 after purchasing an additional 28,005 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AON by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,064,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,769,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on AON from $196.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. William Blair upgraded AON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Cfra lowered their price target on AON from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AON from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.50.

Shares of AON stock opened at $177.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $219.97 and its 200-day moving average is $203.98. Aon PLC has a 1 year low of $165.22 and a 1 year high of $238.19.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. AON had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 13.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Aon PLC will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. AON’s payout ratio is 19.19%.

In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 2,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.77, for a total value of $550,294.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 220,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,562,882.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anthony R. Goland sold 15,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $3,534,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,937,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

