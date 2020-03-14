BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd Buys Shares of 4,143 Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,143 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $905,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 16,367 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc raised its holdings in Home Depot by 138.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 3,442 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,464 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,402,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Nomura raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $240.00 to $251.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Longbow Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.35.

NYSE HD opened at $205.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.22. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $179.57 and a 1 year high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

