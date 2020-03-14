BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd Sells 7,014 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd lessened its position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,197 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 7,014 shares during the period. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Nike were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 65.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Consumer Edge started coverage on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, December 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Nike from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up from $101.00) on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nike from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.68.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 2,416 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total transaction of $244,354.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,046 shares in the company, valued at $409,212.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 28,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $2,828,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 271,916 shares of company stock valued at $27,686,864 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE opened at $75.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.50. Nike Inc has a 12 month low of $71.76 and a 12 month high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.36%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

