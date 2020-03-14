BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd Acquires 6,942 Shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 216.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,942 shares during the quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $2,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EL. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 361.1% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Exane Derivatives grew its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 406.3% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total transaction of $1,843,696.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,392,240.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on EL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $238.00 price objective (up from $202.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $227.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.76.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $172.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $199.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.31. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $152.47 and a twelve month high of $220.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.69.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 48.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.96%.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

