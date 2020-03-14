Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Boosted by BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd

BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,571 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 0.5% of BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CXI Advisors bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. 56.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AMZN opened at $1,785.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,986.80 and a 200-day moving average of $1,840.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $888.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.57, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.55. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,672.00 and a 12-month high of $2,185.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total transaction of $742,649,791.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,001,001 shares in the company, valued at $116,077,978,456.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total value of $811,353.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,466,327.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 725,162 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,988,915 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,300.00 price target (up from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub raised Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,319.76.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
