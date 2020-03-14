Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Boosted by BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd

BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,571 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 0.5% of BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CXI Advisors bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. 56.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN opened at $1,785.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,986.80 and a 200-day moving average of $1,840.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $888.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.57, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.55. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,672.00 and a 12-month high of $2,185.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total transaction of $742,649,791.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,001,001 shares in the company, valued at $116,077,978,456.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total value of $811,353.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,466,327.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 725,162 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,988,915 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,300.00 price target (up from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub raised Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,319.76.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

