BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd Has $3.18 Million Position in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 42.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Mercadolibre comprises 0.5% of BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Mercadolibre were worth $3,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $535.69 on Friday. Mercadolibre Inc has a 1 year low of $460.00 and a 1 year high of $756.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $660.62 and a 200-day moving average of $594.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.57 and a beta of 1.56.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.56). Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a negative return on equity of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $674.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Mercadolibre Inc will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MELI. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $500.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Mercadolibre from $675.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $670.00 price target (up previously from $653.00) on shares of Mercadolibre in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Mercadolibre in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $701.60.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

