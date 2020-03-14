Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Short Interest Update

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 42,630,000 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the February 13th total of 35,060,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 15,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.42.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VZ. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 428.6% in the 4th quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 925 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. 66.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VZ opened at $54.17 on Friday. Verizon Communications has a 12 month low of $50.75 and a 12 month high of $62.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $224.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.54.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

