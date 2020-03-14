Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) Short Interest Update

Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the February 13th total of 1,580,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UN. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UN opened at $48.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Unilever has a 1-year low of $46.20 and a 1-year high of $63.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.452 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

UN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. HSBC lowered Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Liberum Capital raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Unilever to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

