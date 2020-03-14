Mark J. Hawkins Sells 876 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total value of $138,057.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,206 shares in the company, valued at $2,711,665.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of CRM opened at $147.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.17. The stock has a market cap of $132.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 738.94, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $135.32 and a 52 week high of $195.72.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CRM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “top pick” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from to in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $191.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,153 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 11,617 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 3,831 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,738 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,336,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in salesforce.com by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 61,600 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,144,000 after buying an additional 17,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

