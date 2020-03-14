BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd Raises Holdings in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 68.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,925 shares during the quarter. Dollar General makes up approximately 0.6% of BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 244.7% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 346.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 825.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $169.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Dollar General from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Dollar General from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.48.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $145.81 on Friday. Dollar General Corp. has a 52 week low of $108.74 and a 52 week high of $167.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.44. The firm has a market cap of $37.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.09. Dollar General had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 21.44%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

