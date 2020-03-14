Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) is BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd’s 2nd Largest Position

BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,559 shares during the quarter. Allergan accounts for approximately 3.9% of BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Allergan were worth $23,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Allergan by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 18,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allergan by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 20,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Allergan by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii lifted its stake in shares of Allergan by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 6,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allergan by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AGN opened at $183.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.50, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.01. Allergan plc has a one year low of $114.27 and a one year high of $202.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.95.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $5.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.65. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 32.76%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Allergan plc will post 17.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.78%.

AGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Allergan from $194.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Allergan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group downgraded Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $189.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Allergan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.29.

Allergan Company Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

