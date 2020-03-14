BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 32,600 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $6,948,000. Credicorp comprises approximately 1.1% of BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAP. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credicorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Credicorp by 1.6% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 110,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Credicorp by 88.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in Credicorp during the fourth quarter worth about $2,389,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Credicorp by 2.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. 68.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Credicorp alerts:

BAP stock opened at $173.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $198.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.11. Credicorp Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $147.10 and a fifty-two week high of $252.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.74.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Credicorp from $250.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.00.

Credicorp Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

Read More: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.