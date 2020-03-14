BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd Takes $7.34 Million Position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS)

BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 214,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,341,000. PagSeguro Digital accounts for approximately 1.2% of BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAGS. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 458.4% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. 56.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from to in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PagSeguro Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.40.

Shares of PAGS stock opened at $23.31 on Friday. PagSeguro Digital Ltd has a 12 month low of $20.25 and a 12 month high of $53.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.29.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

