Credit Suisse AG Boosts Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,997 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $21,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,727,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,934,000 after buying an additional 61,232 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 297,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,890,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,565,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 147,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,922,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 128.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,417,000 after buying an additional 71,732 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on MKTX shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $375.00 to $372.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $343.00 price target on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $371.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $378.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $331.86.

In other news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.42, for a total transaction of $1,027,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,892 shares in the company, valued at $27,014,198.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

MKTX opened at $343.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.53 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $347.00 and its 200-day moving average is $362.26. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $229.24 and a 52-week high of $421.45. The company has a quick ratio of 6.83, a current ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.67 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.07% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

