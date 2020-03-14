BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Makes New Investment in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 145,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,717,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLOK. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NLOK opened at $17.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.06. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.90 and a 12-month high of $28.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.39 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 100.76% and a return on equity of 9.68%. NortonLifeLock’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of NortonLifeLock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.43.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

