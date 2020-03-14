Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,731 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Waters were worth $3,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Waters by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 448 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of Waters by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 480 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 5,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.67, for a total value of $1,218,875.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,942,548.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Francis Kim sold 6,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total value of $1,427,749.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,668 shares in the company, valued at $587,120.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,797 shares of company stock worth $2,671,556. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WAT. Bank of America upgraded Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Waters in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Waters in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Waters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.13.

NYSE:WAT opened at $184.48 on Friday. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $166.14 and a 12-month high of $255.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.50.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.19. Waters had a return on equity of 172.16% and a net margin of 24.61%. The company had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

