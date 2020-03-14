Credit Suisse AG Grows Holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 46.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 232,428 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,750 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.17% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $20,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEC. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

JEC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Jacobs Engineering Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.11.

Shares of JEC opened at $86.76 on Friday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $55.17 and a fifty-two week high of $98.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.43. The company has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.