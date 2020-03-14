Credit Suisse AG Has $20.90 Million Stock Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 485,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 96,707 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.23% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $20,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 106,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,060,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $33.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.59. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $29.33 and a 52 week high of $50.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.40%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.67.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.10 per share, with a total value of $110,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,467,285.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 35,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $1,541,630.93. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 139,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,030,186.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,801 shares of company stock valued at $2,463,065. Company insiders own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

