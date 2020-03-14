Credit Suisse AG Has $20.75 Million Position in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in shares of ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,553 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in ASML were worth $20,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the third quarter worth $253,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 308.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 52.5% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 94.7% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.07% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on ASML. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on ASML from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.67.

ASML stock opened at $256.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.60. The stock has a market cap of $108.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.20. ASML Holding NV has a 12-month low of $182.73 and a 12-month high of $319.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 23.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding NV will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 27th will be issued a $1.272 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 28.88%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

Read More: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.