Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) Stake Increased by BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd

BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 34.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 385,637 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 98,914 shares during the quarter. Zayo Group accounts for 2.2% of BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd owned 0.16% of Zayo Group worth $13,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZAYO. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Zayo Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 206,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Zayo Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Zayo Group by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zayo Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zayo Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZAYO opened at $34.99 on Friday. Zayo Group Holdings Inc has a one year low of $27.04 and a one year high of $35.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.65, a PEG ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.60.

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Zayo Group had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $653.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zayo Group Holdings Inc will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sandra Mays sold 3,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total transaction of $135,243.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,499,471.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matt Steinfort sold 9,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total transaction of $312,563.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,898,130.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,792 shares of company stock valued at $2,532,463 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZAYO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Zayo Group in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Zayo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.62.

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other.

