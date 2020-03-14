BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Decreases Stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 51.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 67,018 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 71,750 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Lennar were worth $3,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LEN. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Lennar by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its position in Lennar by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 43,269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Lennar by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Lennar by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its position in Lennar by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 11,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 84.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar stock opened at $45.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.74. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $42.17 and a 1 year high of $71.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 14.37.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The construction company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. Lennar had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LEN shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

In related news, Director Scott D. Stowell sold 300,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $20,160,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 201,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,572,921.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David M. Collins sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total value of $1,344,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,495,535.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 360,000 shares of company stock worth $23,840,200 in the last three months. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Recommended Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.