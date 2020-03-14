Credit Suisse AG Raises Position in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) by 85.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,556 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.41% of Tech Data worth $20,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TECD. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tech Data in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,501,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tech Data by 1,981.7% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 217,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,190,000 after acquiring an additional 206,770 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Tech Data by 352.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 168,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,126,000 after acquiring an additional 130,895 shares during the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new stake in shares of Tech Data during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,756,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Tech Data during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,472,000. 95.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tech Data alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on TECD shares. Northcoast Research downgraded Tech Data from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Tech Data presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.00.

Shares of TECD opened at $133.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.79 and a 200 day moving average of $128.90. Tech Data Corp has a 12 month low of $80.20 and a 12 month high of $151.47.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.06. Tech Data had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.55 earnings per share. Tech Data’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tech Data Corp will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tech Data

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD).

Receive News & Ratings for Tech Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tech Data and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.