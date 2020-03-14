BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 4,920 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 244,564 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,920 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $3,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 128.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 54.2% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. 76.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard W. Neu acquired 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $79,532.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 216,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,635.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HBAN. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.28.

Shares of HBAN opened at $9.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.10. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $7.96 and a 12 month high of $15.63.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

