Credit Suisse AG Has $21.25 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW) by 99.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 646,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 321,691 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.72% of Advanced Disposal Services worth $21,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADSW. Barclays PLC raised its position in Advanced Disposal Services by 1,790.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,473,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,295,000 after buying an additional 2,342,399 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Disposal Services by 23.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,633,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,775,000 after purchasing an additional 496,288 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC grew its stake in Advanced Disposal Services by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 2,998,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,553,000 after purchasing an additional 301,247 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Advanced Disposal Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,444,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP grew its stake in Advanced Disposal Services by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 2,462,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,955,000 after purchasing an additional 270,804 shares in the last quarter.

ADSW stock opened at $32.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.81. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -409.25, a P/E/G ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.54. Advanced Disposal Services Inc has a twelve month low of $25.88 and a twelve month high of $33.15.

Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $400.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.68 million. Advanced Disposal Services had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Disposal Services Inc will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

Advanced Disposal Services Company Profile

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. The company is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. It also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites.

