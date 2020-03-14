Credit Suisse AG Sells 216,325 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 532,198 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 216,325 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $20,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 30.2% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc bought a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 158.6% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bill Pulte sold 20,198 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $812,161.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John J. Chadwick sold 13,231 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total value of $617,887.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,333,586.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PHM. ValuEngine cut PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PulteGroup from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America upgraded PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded PulteGroup from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.32.

NYSE PHM opened at $30.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.90 and its 200-day moving average is $39.56. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $25.24 and a one year high of $47.37.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 9.95%. PulteGroup’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.75%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

