BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires New Holdings in IAA (NYSE:IAA)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in IAA (NYSE:IAA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 78,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,680,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IAA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in IAA by 445.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,277,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,306,000 after buying an additional 1,043,184 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in IAA by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,017,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,206,000 after buying an additional 933,341 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in IAA by 261.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,158,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,502,000 after buying an additional 837,994 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in IAA by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,744,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,337,000 after buying an additional 667,301 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in IAA by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,022,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,189,000 after buying an additional 665,240 shares during the period.

Get IAA alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IAA opened at $34.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.56. IAA has a 1 year low of $32.67 and a 1 year high of $51.74.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IAA. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of IAA from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.13.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers salvage auction services, such as inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling, and settlement administrative services. The company's salvage auctions facilitate the remarketing of damaged vehicles designated as total losses by insurance companies, charity donation vehicles, recovered stolen (or theft) vehicles, and low value used vehicles through live and online auctions.

Read More: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAA (NYSE:IAA).

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.