Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) Stake Raised by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 508,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,393 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Regenxbio were worth $20,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Regenxbio by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,047,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $259,270,000 after acquiring an additional 169,888 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Regenxbio by 1.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Regenxbio by 190.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 41,543 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Regenxbio by 22.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 263,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,383,000 after acquiring an additional 48,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Regenxbio by 10.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RGNX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Regenxbio from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Regenxbio in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Regenxbio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Regenxbio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regenxbio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regenxbio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.40.

In other Regenxbio news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $313,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 232,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,694,976.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Donald J. Hayden, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total value of $1,368,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,016 shares of company stock worth $2,256,957. Corporate insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RGNX opened at $28.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.85. The company has a current ratio of 10.25, a quick ratio of 10.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 0.88. Regenxbio Inc has a 1 year low of $24.21 and a 1 year high of $63.21.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $11.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.67 million. Regenxbio had a negative return on equity of 25.21% and a negative net margin of 268.88%. Research analysts forecast that Regenxbio Inc will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

