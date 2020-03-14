Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 147,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,134 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $20,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Varian Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 842.9% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 396 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at $83,000. 90.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems from to in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.13.

In related news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 6,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total value of $874,867.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,682,390.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Magnus Momsen sold 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.19, for a total transaction of $160,437.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,725.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,369,406 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VAR opened at $113.14 on Friday. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.64 and a 1 year high of $150.06. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.37 and a 200-day moving average of $129.50.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The firm had revenue of $828.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

