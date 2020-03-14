Credit Suisse AG Boosts Holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 478,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,051 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.96% of Arena Pharmaceuticals worth $21,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,795,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $281,185,000 after purchasing an additional 38,756 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,016,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,277,000 after purchasing an additional 263,282 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 753,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,448,000 after purchasing an additional 8,486 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 410,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,798,000 after purchasing an additional 15,194 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 396,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,023,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Arena Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARNA opened at $41.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 16.90, a quick ratio of 16.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.53. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.00 and a 12-month high of $64.48.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 million. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 49.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arena Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Amit Munshi sold 15,200 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $836,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven W. Spector sold 10,836 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $595,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,645. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,536 shares of company stock valued at $1,679,480. Insiders own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain.

