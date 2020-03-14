Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 495,683 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,346 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Open Text were worth $21,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OTEX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Open Text by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,046,147 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $220,336,000 after purchasing an additional 135,765 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in Open Text by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 4,898,127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $199,893,000 after purchasing an additional 70,869 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Open Text by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,440,808 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,618,000 after purchasing an additional 301,853 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Open Text by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,268,119 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,966,000 after purchasing an additional 937,241 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Open Text by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,871,761 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,478,000 after purchasing an additional 201,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OTEX. Pi Financial upgraded shares of Open Text from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Open Text from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Open Text from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Open Text currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.78.

Shares of Open Text stock opened at $36.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Open Text Corp has a one year low of $33.44 and a one year high of $47.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.83.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $771.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.01 million. Open Text had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 8.36%. Open Text’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Open Text’s payout ratio is currently 66.04%.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

