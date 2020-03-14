Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 1,468 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,468 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Peachtree Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $47.38 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $43.46 and a 52 week high of $59.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.82 and a 200 day moving average of $56.04.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.