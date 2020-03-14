Credit Suisse AG Raises Stock Position in Quotient Ltd (NASDAQ:QTNT)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Quotient Ltd (NASDAQ:QTNT) by 46.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,443,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 774,814 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Quotient were worth $23,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Quotient during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Quotient by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,264,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,026,000 after purchasing an additional 429,705 shares during the period. Indie Asset Partners LLC purchased a new position in Quotient during the fourth quarter worth about $311,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Quotient by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 47,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 11,539 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Quotient by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 67,810 shares during the period. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Quotient news, CFO Peter Buhler bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.04 per share, with a total value of $40,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $40,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Prondzynski Heino Von bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 239,922 shares in the company, valued at $959,688. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QTNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quotient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Quotient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Quotient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st.

Quotient stock opened at $3.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.04. The company has a market capitalization of $309.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.15. Quotient Ltd has a 1 year low of $3.59 and a 1 year high of $11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a current ratio of 6.43.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 million. Equities analysts expect that Quotient Ltd will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes conventional reagent products used for blood grouping in the transfusion diagnostics market worldwide. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for blood grouping and serological disease screening.

