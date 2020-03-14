Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,199 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,604,329 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,737 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 5,760,052 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $162,203,000 after acquiring an additional 870,000 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 19,449,175 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $547,688,000 after acquiring an additional 537,940 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,904,362 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $81,697,000 after acquiring an additional 400,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,871,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,706,000 after acquiring an additional 397,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Aj Teague bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,935,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,030,355. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Randa Duncan Williams bought 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.99 per share, with a total value of $44,784.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,219,300 shares of company stock valued at $30,556,784. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

EPD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.20.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $15.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.97. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $13.26 and a 12-month high of $30.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.95.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

