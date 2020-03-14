Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,607,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,969,965,000 after acquiring an additional 5,605,966 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 20,840.6% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,471,834 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460,030 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $513,683,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 51,700,537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,965,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069,139 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,118,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $873,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from to in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.29.

BABA stock opened at $194.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $493.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $211.77 and its 200 day moving average is $195.35. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a one year low of $147.95 and a one year high of $231.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $16.33. The company had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $12.19 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

