iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,313,000 after buying an additional 17,822 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,367,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $354,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 240.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

IWM stock opened at $119.47 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $109.55 and a 1 year high of $170.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.95.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.