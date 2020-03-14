Credit Suisse AG Acquires 75,273 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 363,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,273 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $24,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HSIC. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 153.1% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 167.0% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period.

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $56.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.92. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.99 and a 52 week high of $73.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.77.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HSIC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Henry Schein from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.25.

In other news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 6,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.32, for a total transaction of $406,919.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 265,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,267,092.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

