Credit Suisse AG Has $22.68 Million Position in Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) by 104.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 351,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,703 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.24% of Black Knight worth $22,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in Black Knight by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Black Knight by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in Black Knight by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 17,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in Black Knight by 179.5% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Black Knight by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BKI stock opened at $65.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.10. The company has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.61. Black Knight Inc has a twelve month low of $51.95 and a twelve month high of $76.44.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $300.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.98 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 10.31%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Black Knight Inc will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Black Knight news, Director Richard N. Massey sold 11,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $839,749.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,237 shares in the company, valued at $5,354,166.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BKI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Black Knight to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A lowered Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Knight Equity lowered Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Black Knight from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.58.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

