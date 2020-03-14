Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,255,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $266,987,000 after purchasing an additional 34,556 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,648,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,605,000 after purchasing an additional 234,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $192.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $220.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.47. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $169.27 and a 12-month high of $237.47.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.