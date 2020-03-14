Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 464,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,905 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.15% of Campbell Soup worth $22,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 142,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 153,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,591,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 453,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,419,000 after acquiring an additional 37,924 shares during the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Campbell Soup stock opened at $49.28 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $35.27 and a 12-month high of $53.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 50.69%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

CPB has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Campbell Soup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a $41.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Campbell Soup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.86.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

