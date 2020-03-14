Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in shares of Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 38.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 388,474 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 246,009 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.29% of Voya Financial worth $23,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOYA. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,691,129 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $347,045,000 after acquiring an additional 102,159 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,285,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $200,375,000 after acquiring an additional 214,794 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,694,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $103,307,000 after acquiring an additional 252,933 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,216,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $74,160,000 after acquiring an additional 35,637 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,165,208 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $70,363,000 after acquiring an additional 91,509 shares during the period.

NYSE VOYA opened at $44.06 on Friday. Voya Financial Inc has a one year low of $38.47 and a one year high of $63.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 1.46.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $276.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Voya Financial Inc will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 14.22%.

VOYA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.14.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

