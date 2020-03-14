Credit Suisse AG Buys 6,880 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,204 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 6,880 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.23% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $23,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HII. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,359,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $842,837,000 after buying an additional 345,138 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 301.2% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 250,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,760,000 after buying an additional 187,810 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,860,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,159,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1,338.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 105,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,563,000 after buying an additional 98,519 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 1,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.69, for a total value of $503,525.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,098,316.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas C. Schievelbein purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $207.92 per share, for a total transaction of $831,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,047.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,038 shares of company stock worth $1,192,198 over the last three months. 2.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $178.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $238.99 and its 200-day moving average is $237.30. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a 1 year low of $171.20 and a 1 year high of $279.71.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.94 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 20.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 29.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HII shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $293.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Buckingham Research lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $300.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.29.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

